Delhi-NCR Rains: IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisories, Gurugram workers asked to WFH amid waterlogging — 5 things we know

Delhi Rains: Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region received heavy rainfall since Wednesday evening, with incessant showers continuing to batter the area on Thursday morning too.

The Delhi rains, which began last evening, led to flight diversions due to poor weather. According to a report by ANI, at least six flights were diverted from the IGI Airport to Lucknow and Jaipur as poor weather conditions impacted visibility and flight operations.

Waterlogging was also observed in several parts of Delhi-NCR after incessant rainfall.

Here are 5 things to know about Delhi rains today. 1. Following the incessant rains in Delhi-NCR, budget carrier IndiGo issued an advisory for passengers. “The rain has slowed more than just the skies, roads across #Delhi are experiencing heavier-than-usual traffic. If you're heading to the airport, we recommend setting off a bit earlier than usual. Please check your flight status on our app or website before you travel. Our teams are doing their best to keep your journey moving as smoothly as possible and are here to assist you at every step,” it said.

2. SpiceJet also issued a similar advisory amid the Delhi rains, asking passengers to check their flight status. “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status,” it said.