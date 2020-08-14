Home >News >India >Delhi-NCR: Rains likely to lash national capital in next few hours, says IMD

Isolated places of Delhi and adjoining areas are likely to experience light rains over the period of next two hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday morning.

"Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Najafgarh, Dwarka, Gurugram, Sohna and Manesar during the next 2 hours. No weather/rainfall alert for Redfort in Old Delhi during the next 1 hour," says IMD.

"Light rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Isolated places of Entire Delhi during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted at 7.5 am on Monday.

Delhi experienced heavy rains on Thursday and early hours of Friday.

Waterlogging was seen near New Delhi Railway Station, at an underpass in the Dwarka area on Thursday following rainfall.

