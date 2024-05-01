‘Likely to be hoaxes’, says Delhi Fire Service chief after over 80 schools receive bomb threat emails
Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg dismissed bomb threats to schools in Delhi-NCR as likely hoaxes. Threat emails sent to over 80 schools in Delhi and NCR were traced to 'mail.ru' domain in Russia.
A senior official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Wednesday allayed fears over the bomb threat emails received by several schools in Delhi, saying that the incident was a false alarm. Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), said bomb threat emails received by several schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) area were most likely hoaxes.