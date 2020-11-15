Delhi-NCR temperature to drop by 3-4 degrees in coming week: IMD

NEW DELHI : India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani on Sunday said that the temperatures in Delhi and adjoining areas will fall by 3-4 degrees in the coming week due to the western disturbance that struck the plains of northern India.

"From tomorrow onwards, temperatures will start falling due to the impact of western disturbances. The AQI was 435 at 4 pm in New Delhi but it is improving after the rain started at 5 pm today," Jenamani told ANI.

"The western disturbance affects the plains of Punjab, Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana mainly. There are chances of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The temperatures will not fall to December levels but there will be a decrease of 3-4 degrees in the coming days," he added.

Parts of Delhi witnessed a spell of rain earlier today as the temperature recorded at 6 pm in the national capital was 22.6 degrees celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Relative Humidity recorded at 5.30 PM was 89%. Shallow fog is forecast for the coming week with temperatures ranging from 11 to 28 degrees celsius in the national capital.

A day after Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the national capital was 435 which is in the severe category, the Central Pollution Control Board said on Sunday.

