Centre assesses measures to tackle Delhi-NCR’s toxic winter smog

A high-level task force met on Monday at the PMO to evaluate ongoing efforts to tackle pollution from various sources.

Puja Das
Published23 Sep 2024, 11:09 PM IST
Dust pollution from C&D activities is being remotely monitored through a web portal, with mandatory registration for projects over 500 square meters.
New Delhi: As the winter approaches, the central government has started reviewing preparedness to tackle the toxic smog that engulfs Delhi-National Capital Region every year.

A high-level task force met on Monday at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to evaluate ongoing efforts to tackle pollution from various sources, including paddy stubble burning, vehicular emissions, road and construction dust, solid waste management, and diesel generators.

Punjab is estimated to generate 19.52 million tonnes of paddy straw in the coming kharif season, while Haryana may see 8.10 million tonnes. Both states have committed to eliminating stubble burning this year.

Punjab plans to manage 11.5 million tonnes of its paddy straw through in-situ crop residue management (leaving it in the fields) and the rest via ex-situ methods (by removing it from the farms). Similarly, Haryana will manage 3.3 million tonnes in-situ and use ex-situ methods for the remainder, according to an official statement.

Over 150,000 crop residue management (CRM) machines will be available in Punjab, supported by 24,736 custom hiring centres, while Haryana has 90,945 CRM machines supported by 6,794 centres.

Additionally, 2 million tonnes of paddy straw will be co-fired in 11 thermal power plants across the NCR region.

Chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been directed to rigorously monitor and implement action plans aimed at eliminating stubble. That includes full utilization of CRM machines, strengthening the supply chain for ex-situ management, and supporting small industries in briquetting and pelletizing operations to enhance the economic use of paddy straw.

Regular monitoring of thermal plants will ensure co-firing targets are met, with penalties for non-compliance.

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) informed that 220 out of 240 industrial areas in the NCR region are now equipped with gas infrastructure, with the remaining areas set to be connected soon.

Dust pollution from construction and demolition (C&D) activities is being remotely monitored through a web portal, with mandatory registration for projects over 500 square meters.

Chief secretaries of the NCR region have been requested to augment electric bus services in the region. PM eBus Sewa Scheme aims to add 10,000 battery-powered buses in the country by 10,000. States and union territories have been asked to judiciously aim to use the scheme to increase their fleet of e-buses.

State governments and law enforcement agencies have been asked to strictly enforce firecracker bans and restrictions, while the ministry of petroleum and natural gas was urged to expedite the collection of biomasses and accelerate the construction of compressed biogas (CBG) plants.

