Delhi weather alert: Rains lash parts of national capital, IMD predicts heavy downpours in next two hours | Video
Delhi weather alert: A surprise rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR and other areas brought relief from extreme heat in the city. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and other areas in next two hours today
Delhi weather update: The national capital witnessed a sudden change in weather on Saturday after several parts of Delhi began receiving heavy rainfall in evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm in many places of Delhi NCR on Saturday.