Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi weather alert: Rains lash parts of national capital, IMD predicts heavy downpours in next two hours | Video

Delhi weather alert: Rains lash parts of national capital, IMD predicts heavy downpours in next two hours | Video

Livemint

Delhi weather alert: A surprise rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR and other areas brought relief from extreme heat in the city. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and other areas in next two hours today

IMD has predicted thunderstorm with heavy rainfall in Delhi today.

Delhi weather update: The national capital witnessed a sudden change in weather on Saturday after several parts of Delhi began receiving heavy rainfall in evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm in many places of Delhi NCR on Saturday.

Sudden rain in Delhi to give relief from scorching heat | Video

According to latest IMD forecast, many places of the national capital are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in next two hours (including Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar).

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Meham," IMD wrote in a post on X.

In additon to Delhi, adjacent cities of Haryana, including Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, and Rajasthan's Bhiwari, also receive rainfall on Saturday.

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.