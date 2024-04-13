Delhi weather alert: A surprise rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR and other areas brought relief from extreme heat in the city. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and other areas in next two hours today

Delhi weather update: The national capital witnessed a sudden change in weather on Saturday after several parts of Delhi began receiving heavy rainfall in evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm in many places of Delhi NCR on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sudden rain in Delhi to give relief from scorching heat | Video

According to latest IMD forecast, many places of the national capital are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in next two hours (including Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Meham," IMD wrote in a post on X.

In additon to Delhi, adjacent cities of Haryana, including Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, and Rajasthan's Bhiwari, also receive rainfall on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

