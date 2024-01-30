IMD weather update: North India shivers under cold wave, Delhi braces for rainfall on THESE days
North India continues to experience intense cold and thick fog, causing disruptions in transportation. Light rain is expected in Delhi on January 31 and February 1.
Over the past few weeks, North India has been gripped by an intense and bone-chilling cold, exacerbated by plunging temperatures and thick fog that shows no signs of abating.
The IMD mentioned the formation of a wet spell over the Western Himalayan Region from January 29 to February 3, resulting in rainfall across various northern regions, particularly on January 30 and 31.
Meanwhile, regions including Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh are expected to experience moderate rainfall or snowfall until February 3. Specifically, heavy rainfall or snowfall is predicted for Kashmir on January 30 and 31, and similar weather conditions are forecasted for Himachal Pradesh on January 31.
Furthermore, from January 31 to February 2, there is a likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.
The forecast suggests that these weather conditions are attributed to the influence of the approaching western disturbance, bringing precipitation to the mentioned areas during the specified time frame. The adverse conditions are causing widespread inconvenience and pose challenges for daily commuting and travel plans.
(With inputs from agencies)
