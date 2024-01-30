Over the past few weeks, North India has been gripped by an intense and bone-chilling cold, exacerbated by plunging temperatures and thick fog that shows no signs of abating.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has responded to the severity of the situation by issuing both a 'Cold Day Alert' for various parts of Delhi. The persistent weather conditions are expected to persist on Tuesday, with the possibility of light rains on Wednesday and Thursday, which could further contribute to a drop in daytime temperatures. Also Read: IMD issues alerts for severe cold wave, heavy rainfall in 11 states; Varanasi Vande Bharat among several trains delayed The harsh weather has significantly disrupted transportation, leading to delays in both rail and flight operations. Road travel is also being deemed unsafe, particularly during the mornings and nights, due to the poor visibility caused by the dense fog. IMD noted that Delhi is expected to experience light rain on both January 31 and February 1 due to the approach of a second western disturbance to the plains.

The IMD mentioned the formation of a wet spell over the Western Himalayan Region from January 29 to February 3, resulting in rainfall across various northern regions, particularly on January 30 and 31.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir likely to witness heavy rain, snowfall until Feb 1 due to back-to-back western disturbances

Meanwhile, regions including Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh are expected to experience moderate rainfall or snowfall until February 3. Specifically, heavy rainfall or snowfall is predicted for Kashmir on January 30 and 31, and similar weather conditions are forecasted for Himachal Pradesh on January 31.

View Full Image Tourists enjoy snow at a ski resort after the fresh snowfall received in Gulmarg on Monday. As the 40-day harshest winter period of Chilai Kalan in Kashmir ended on Monday with scant snowfall or rain, the agricultural and horticulture experts warn of its adverse effects in coming months if there is no major snowfall in early February. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

Also Read: Weather Update: Cold wave conditions persist in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues ‘yellow alert’ over dense fog

Furthermore, from January 31 to February 2, there is a likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.

The forecast suggests that these weather conditions are attributed to the influence of the approaching western disturbance, bringing precipitation to the mentioned areas during the specified time frame. The adverse conditions are causing widespread inconvenience and pose challenges for daily commuting and travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!