Delhi, NCR weather today: Dense fog to continue for 5 days, cold conditions for 2 days over north India, says IMD
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts partly cloudy skies and moderate morning fog on January 27 with temperatures around 20 and 5 degrees Celsius.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies and moderate morning fog on January 27, PTI reported. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.
