The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies and moderate morning fog on January 27, PTI reported. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the IMD bulletin, north India will continue to see dense fog for the next five days, coupled with cold conditions for the next two days.

Republic Day Weather Weather officials reported that the national capital experienced a foggy morning on Republic Day, followed by clear skies. The mercury reached a high of 20.6 degrees Celsius on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi was shrouded in dense fog in the morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 4.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, as per the IMD bulletin. The maximum temperature recorded was a notch below normal. Humidity levels ranged from 62 percent to 100 percent.

The Indira Gandhi Airport and Safdarjung Airport reported dense fog at 8.30 am, with visibility recorded at 100 metres and 300 metres, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AQI worsens in Delhi-NCR In response to the escalating air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on January 26 said it has opted to closely observe the situation before implementing stricter measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), ANI reported. This decision was made based on forecasts indicating a potential improvement in the coming days.

The CAQM, in a press release, reported that Delhi's 24-hour running average Air Quality Index (AQI) steadily increased, reaching 409 at 4 pm. The AQI scale categorizes values from 0 to 100 as 'good,' 100 to 200 as 'moderate,' 200 to 300 as 'poor,' 300 to 400 as 'very poor,' and 400 to 500 or above as 'severe.'

The CAQM Sub-Committee for GRAP held an emergency meeting to assess the current air quality scenario, considering meteorological conditions and air quality projections by IMD/IITM. The committee noted a surge in Delhi's average AQI due to the low dispersion of air pollutants caused by temperature drops, foggy conditions, and local sources.

Despite the observed deterioration, the Sub-Committee, after a comprehensive review, acknowledged positive air quality forecasts by IMD/IITM. They decided to monitor the situation before contemplating stringent actions under Stage III of GRAP. Existing preventive/restrictive measures under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP will persist, with continuous monitoring for future decisions.

Stage 3 restrictions, which include a ban on non-essential construction work and the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR, were considered for implementation. The GRAP restrictions, previously lifted on January 18 due to improved air quality, may be reinstated based on ongoing assessments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!