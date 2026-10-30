Delhi NCR weather today: IMD issues yellow alert for 30 October, predicts rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) saw a cool Friday morning after overnight rain swept across the city, lowering temperatures and bringing a noticeable chill to the air, signalling the early onset of winter.

The sudden spell of showers on Thursday prompted a noticeable drop in temperatures across the region, setting the stage for the winter chill to settle over Delhi-NCR.

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Delhi-NCR weather today On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi and its adjoining NCR, forecasting spells of rain and thunderstorms over the region in the next 24 to 48 hours, followed by clear weather heading into early November.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, widespread weather activity is likely across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. The forecast also predicts generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of the city. It also expects isolated pockets of the region to experience heavy rain during the night. The rain is likely to continue on Friday, with light showers forecast in several areas and isolated moderate rain possible from morning to forenoon.

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The maximum temperature for Friday is likely to be between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency expects minor traffic disruptions on roads today and warns of an increased chance of vehicle accidents and water accumulation in low-lying areas and on roads. It also suggests checking for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories issued in this regard. Avoid going to areas that are often prone to waterlogging.

Delhi-NCR weather on Thursday Dark clouds hung over Delhi since morning, and the city recorded trace rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees below normal. It was the lowest October high since October 8, 2022, when the maximum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius.

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Maximum temperatures ranged from 20.6 degrees Celsius in Haryana's Karnal to 27.4 degrees Celsius in Punjab's Patiala, with Delhi's base weather station, Safdarjung, recording 25.4 degrees Celsius, about 5.6 degrees below normal.

Heavy rain forecast across eastern and central states; flash flood risk flagged Meanwhile, states in central and eastern India face intense precipitation due to the remnant cyclonic circulation, along with isolated extremely heavy rainfall forecast over north Bihar on Friday and parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Additionally, widespread heavy to very heavy downpours are also expected in Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and East Uttar Pradesh. A low-to-moderate flash flood risk has also been flagged till Friday across several vulnerable watersheds in Chhattisgarh, including Korba, Surguja and Balrampur; Odisha, including Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Sambalpur; Jharkhand, including Palamu and Simdega; Bihar, including East and West Champaran, Rohtas and Bhojpur; and East Uttar Pradesh, including Sonbhadra, Ghazipur and Ballia.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.