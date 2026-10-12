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Delhi NCR weather today: Showers bring temperature dip across national capital; IMD predicts dry spell from tomorrow

However, despite the damp start to the week, the weather office noted that dry weather will return swiftly.

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Published12 Oct 2026, 08:44 AM IST
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Rain clouds hover over the Kartavya Path in New Delhi
Rain clouds hover over the Kartavya Path in New Delhi(PTI)
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Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram, woke up to sudden thunderstorms, overcast skies, and heavy showers on Monday morning. The fresh spell of rainfall brought cooler morning conditions, breaking a dry spell that had persisted through the weekend.

In a nowcast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across the national capital region —including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad—for the morning hours.

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However, despite the damp start to the week, the weather office noted that dry weather will return swiftly.

Also Read | Rain to continue across parts of India until 15 October: IMD

Gurgaon weather today

The IMD’s city forecast for Gurugram indicated partly cloudy skies with no significant rain expected from October 12 through October 15.

On Sunday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, and a minimum of 24.4 degrees Celsius, with no rainfall at the primary station until 5:30 PM.

Delhi weather today

In the national capital, intense morning downpours and thunderstorms led to water accumulation on several low-lying roads, notably near the Jhandewalan Temple area in Karol Bagh.

Over the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures across Delhi dipped by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, hovering between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures settled between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius.

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The IMD forecast indicates that the wet spell will be brief, predicting partly cloudy skies and dry conditions across Delhi for the next six days:

  • October 13: Maximum temperature between 32°C and 34°C; minimum between 23°C and 25°C.
  • October 14: Maximum temperature expected to climb to 33°C–35°C; minimum between 23°C and 25°C.
  • October 15: Maximum temperature around 31°C–33°C; minimum between 23°C and 25°C.
  • October 16: Maximum temperature between 32°C and 34°C; minimum dipping slightly to 22°C–24°C.
  • October 17: Maximum temperature between 32°C and 34°C; minimum between 22°C and 24°C.

Overall daytime highs are projected to remain between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius over the coming week as sunny to partly cloudy conditions resume.

Also Read | Early winter in Delhi? Minimum temperature settles below season's normal

Faridabad weather today

Faridabad remains covered under the wider Delhi-NCR weather warning. The IMD forecast indicated partly cloudy skies over the city from October 12 to October 15.

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On Sunday, the Faridabad station recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9°C—one notch below the seasonal normal—and a minimum temperature of 24.7°C. No rainfall was registered at the station up to 5:30 PM.

Noida weather today

Noida is similarly placed under the immediate Delhi-NCR rain and thunderstorm warning. According to the IMD, the area will see partly cloudy conditions from October 12 through October 15.

On Sunday, the Noida observatory recorded a high of 31.1°C, close to normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 24.6°C, about 2.5 notches above normal. No rain was reported at the station up to 5:30 PM.

Also Read | Monsoon rainfall in 2026 fourth-lowest since 2001, says IMD

Ghaziabad weather today

Ghaziabad is also covered by the IMD's Delhi-NCR warning. Skies are expected to remain partly cloudy from October 12 to October 15.

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On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4°C, 1.5 notches below normal, and a minimum of 23.5°C. The local weather station recorded no rainfall up to 5:30 PM.

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