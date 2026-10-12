Delhi NCR weather today: Showers bring temperature dip across national capital; IMD predicts dry spell from tomorrow

Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram, woke up to sudden thunderstorms, overcast skies, and heavy showers on Monday morning. The fresh spell of rainfall brought cooler morning conditions, breaking a dry spell that had persisted through the weekend.

In a nowcast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across the national capital region —including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad—for the morning hours.

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However, despite the damp start to the week, the weather office noted that dry weather will return swiftly.

Also Read | Rain to continue across parts of India until 15 October: IMD

Gurgaon weather today The IMD’s city forecast for Gurugram indicated partly cloudy skies with no significant rain expected from October 12 through October 15.

On Sunday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, and a minimum of 24.4 degrees Celsius, with no rainfall at the primary station until 5:30 PM.

Delhi weather today In the national capital, intense morning downpours and thunderstorms led to water accumulation on several low-lying roads, notably near the Jhandewalan Temple area in Karol Bagh.

Over the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures across Delhi dipped by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, hovering between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures settled between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius.

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The IMD forecast indicates that the wet spell will be brief, predicting partly cloudy skies and dry conditions across Delhi for the next six days:

October 13 : Maximum temperature between 32°C and 34°C; minimum between 23°C and 25°C.

: Maximum temperature between 32°C and 34°C; minimum between 23°C and 25°C. October 14 : Maximum temperature expected to climb to 33°C–35°C; minimum between 23°C and 25°C.

: Maximum temperature expected to climb to 33°C–35°C; minimum between 23°C and 25°C. October 15 : Maximum temperature around 31°C–33°C; minimum between 23°C and 25°C.

: Maximum temperature around 31°C–33°C; minimum between 23°C and 25°C. October 16 : Maximum temperature between 32°C and 34°C; minimum dipping slightly to 22°C–24°C.

: Maximum temperature between 32°C and 34°C; minimum dipping slightly to 22°C–24°C. October 17: Maximum temperature between 32°C and 34°C; minimum between 22°C and 24°C. Overall daytime highs are projected to remain between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius over the coming week as sunny to partly cloudy conditions resume.

Faridabad weather today Faridabad remains covered under the wider Delhi-NCR weather warning. The IMD forecast indicated partly cloudy skies over the city from October 12 to October 15.

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On Sunday, the Faridabad station recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9°C—one notch below the seasonal normal—and a minimum temperature of 24.7°C. No rainfall was registered at the station up to 5:30 PM.

Noida weather today Noida is similarly placed under the immediate Delhi-NCR rain and thunderstorm warning. According to the IMD, the area will see partly cloudy conditions from October 12 through October 15.

On Sunday, the Noida observatory recorded a high of 31.1°C, close to normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 24.6°C, about 2.5 notches above normal. No rain was reported at the station up to 5:30 PM.

Ghaziabad weather today Ghaziabad is also covered by the IMD's Delhi-NCR warning. Skies are expected to remain partly cloudy from October 12 to October 15.

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On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4°C, 1.5 notches below normal, and a minimum of 23.5°C. The local weather station recorded no rainfall up to 5:30 PM.

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