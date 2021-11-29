The New Delhi Municipal Council will supply free water up to 20,000 litres every month to residential societies, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Chairing a meeting of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), CM Kejriwal said his government will provide free water each month to every household in B K Dutt Colony, and added that the residents of East Kidwai Nagar and New Moti Bagh will also get the benefit of the free water scheme.

The Delhi government's flagship scheme, under which 20,000 litres of water is provided free of cost, was launched in 2013. A consumer is charged the entire amount only if the water consumption crosses the 20 kilolitres mark.

According to a Delhi government official, several residents under the NDMC, such as east Kidwai Nagar and New Moti Bagh have been facing problems in getting the free water supply because of the complexity of tracing water and sewage connections passing under the rows of houses.

Officials told the chief minister that some residential complexes in the NDMC area are also facing problems in availing the benefit of the free water scheme. This includes societies in East Kidwai Nagar and New Moti Bagh which have been functioning on bulk water supply.

"Because of this, the residents did not have any end-user point water metres. This led to a situation where they could not get benefits from the 20 kilolitre free water scheme. There were complaints from the residents living here in this regard," the statement said.

New water pipelines were laid out in the area about four years ago so that connections could be given from scratch but a lot of residents didn't show interest. The major reason was the connection charges of ₹7,500.

Kejriwal said these charges should be waived to provide water connections and 20,000 litres of free water to every household in the colony.

"We are working on a mission to ensure that each and every government facility and scheme reaches every resident of Delhi. There's no point in a policy under which connection charges are so high that they cannot be borne by citizens. There's no need to keep the connection charges of ₹7,500. We can waive this amount and extend benefits to the residents at the earliest," CM Kejriwal said during a press conference.

(With PTI inputs)

