In the national capital Delhi, several senior doctors of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and other civic facilities will be going on an indefinite strike from Monday, November 29 over the issue of non-payment of salaries and arrears. The South Delhi and East Delhi Municipal Corporation doctors will not be part of the indefinite strike.

The decision was taken by the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) in its general body meeting on Thursday, its president Dr R R Gautam said, adding, emergency services will not be affected.

The MCDA, an association of senior permanent doctors of civic hospitals, was established in 1974 and has about 1,200 members. It also includes doctors from hospitals run by the other two -- east and south -- municipal corporations.

"Our salaries were due for September and October. On November 17, a letter was sent to the NDMC commissioner apprising him about the difficult situation that we doctors are facing. Yesterday, our salary for September was released," president Dr R R Gautam said.

If the due salary for October is released then the MCDA members will not go on strike. "However, our demands also include the release of arrears, and DA (dearness allowance) enhancement, among others," he added.

Last year in October doctors under the MCDA had gone on strike October. However, the strike was called off following the "written agreement" among the civic authorities, RDA of Hindu Rao Hospital, and MCDA that timely payment of salaries will be done in the future, Gautam claimed.

Six civic hospitals are under the NDMC, including Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital, and several dispensaries and polyclinics.

