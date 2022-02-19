National capital Delhi is set to get another themed park as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has approved a proposal to build a park on the 'waste-to-art' theme in Karol Bagh. The standing committee of the NDMC said that the "waste-to-art" theme park will be built k in the old Ajmal Khan Park in the Karol Bagh area. The park is spread over nine to 10 acres.

The approval now awaits the nod of the NDMC House. The move comes ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due in April.

In 2019, the South Delhi civic body had come up with a 'Waste-to-Wonder' Park in Sarai Kale Khan. The park has replicas of seven world-famous monuments, including the Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower, fashioned out of mechanical waste.

Besides, it also has replicas of 21 Indian monuments, including the Victoria Memorial Hall and the Mysore Palace.

The 'Bharat Darshan Park' was built with scrap and waste material, at a cost of nearly ₹20 crore.

The NDMC standing committee has proposed 13 sculptural models of world-famous heritage landmarks which will be set up in the park, including the Great Sphinx at Giza, the Great Wall of China, Opera House in Sydney, Sagrada Familia of Barcelona, and Stonehenge of the United Kingdom.

Also, 12 artworks will be done in relief, including models of Angkor Wat at Cambodia, Chichen Itza of Mexico, the Grand Mosque of Abu Dhabi, London Bridge, Mount Rushmore in the US, and Petra in Jordan, the North Delhi civic body added.

