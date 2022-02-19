National capital Delhi is set to get another themed park as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has approved a proposal to build a park on the 'waste-to-art' theme in Karol Bagh. The standing committee of the NDMC said that the "waste-to-art" theme park will be built k in the old Ajmal Khan Park in the Karol Bagh area. The park is spread over nine to 10 acres.

