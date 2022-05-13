Delhi: NDMC seals 100 meat shops in one week under civic drive

On May 4, a team in City Sadar Paharganj Zone had sealed 10 illegal unlicensed meat shops -- three meat shops in Nabi Karim in ward 91, three shops in Quresh Nagar in ward 89 and four such shops on Minto Road, Shakur ki Dandi in ward 88. Along with this the City SP Zone had removed illegal meat vendors for JJ Cluster Daya basti in ward 82. The civic body had been carrying out regular action on this since then.