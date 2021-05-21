In the national capital Delhi, a total of 197 cases of black fungus were reported till Wednesday night (May 19), Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday said.

“There were 197 cases of black fungus across all hospitals in Delhi till Wednesday night. These included patients who have come from other states for treatment," Jain told media.

He added that there is an acute shortage of Amphotericin-B injections used in the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis in the entire country. The Centre is likely to provide 2,000 injections to Delhi, which will then be given to hospitals.

The Delhi health minister further cautioned Covid-19 patients against taking steroids without a doctor's advice.

People who have been on steroids should take care of these things. They should exercise caution, not get out of home or meet people for at least a week, the minister said.

It is imperative to control blood sugar levels. Any virus, fungus, or bacteria multiplies rapidly when blood sugar level increases in the body, he said.

It is better to take precautions because the black fungus is hard to cure, Jain added.

“This is very dangerous. A patient's immunity becomes zero when he/she takes steroids. Black fungus, which is found in soil or decaying matter inside homes, doesn't affect healthy people. Chances of infection are more in those with low immunity," Jain added.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said the city government will declare black fungus an epidemic if the need arises.

Kejriwal also said dedicated centres will be set up for treatment of mucormycosis at three city government-run hospitals, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

The combination of steroids and sugar is leading to a rise in the number of black fungus cases, the chief minister had said.

The Union Health Ministry has urged states and Union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among Covid-19 patients.

Black fungus, the rare fungal infection is on the rise in several parts of the country, including Delhi. As per the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. According to AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, the Covid-19-linked infection has claimed more than 7,000 lives in the country.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.