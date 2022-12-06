Delhi: Nearly 3,600 dengue cases reported so far, 1,420 in November alone2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 07:10 AM IST
In 2021, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the city, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths — the highest since 2016.
The national capital has reported more than 1400 cases of dengue in November alone, taking the tally of infection to nearly 3600, according to a civic report issued on Monday.