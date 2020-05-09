Delhi: Nearly 5 lakh e-tokens issued in 2 days to sell liquor without crowding

New Delhi: After blatant violations of social distancing norms being found at liquor stores, the Delhi government o Saturday said nearly five lakh e-tokens have been issued to ease the crowding in the wake of pandemic.

In a bid to ensure social distancing and to stop overcrowding at the liquor shops the Delhi government on Thursday launched an e-token service to buy liquor. The Delhi government took this decision to encourage people to avoid long queues by applying for an e-token with time slot at any nearby shop to buy liquor. Any person can apply for an e-token by visiting https://www.qtoken.in/ .

While applying for the e-token, name and phone number will be required and the e-coupon will be sent at the registered mobile number and through that e-token the person will be allowed to buy liquor from any of the nearby shops.

"The government has so far issued around 4.75 lakh e-token since Thursday evening to people to buy liquor without standing in long queues," a government official said, reported PTI.

After Maharashtra and Gujarat, Delhi has the most number of Covid-19 cases.

With 224 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 6,542, according to the Delhi Health Department.

Meanwhile, with 3,320 coronavirus cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases rose to 59,662 on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of active cases in the country now stand at 39,834 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated stands at 17,847. The country has reported 1,981 deaths so far.

