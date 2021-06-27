The AAP-led Delhi government has informed the Central Government that the capital needs 45 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines next month to keep up the current inoculation rate of 1.5 lakh jabs daily, party leader Atishi said on Sunday.

"More than 45 lakh doses will be needed if the pace of vaccination increases," the AAP MLA said.

Nearly 25% of Delhi's population in the 18-44 age group has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as per the city's vaccination bulletin.

The AAP leader said that the national capital has administered a record 2.07 lakh vaccine doses on Saturday, of which over 1.50 lakh were given to youths.

The city has 7.06 lakh vaccine doses, including 5.4 lakh Covishield doses, available at present. If the authorities continue to vaccinate people at the current pace of 2 lakh daily, this stock will be over in three days, she said.

"We have also written to the Centre that Delhi needs 45 lakh vaccine doses to keep vaccinating people at the rate of 1.5 lakh jabs per day," she said while presenting the vaccination bulletin.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. The national capital had witnessed 85 fresh infections on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin on COVID-19 issued by the Delhi government on Sunday, the national capital registered 285 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,07,401.

The number of active infections also dropped to 1,568.

The health bulletin also informed that 170 positive cases pertaining to earlier weeks have been added on the ICMR portal yesterday by the Central Jail Hospital in Tihar Prisons.

The positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, the lowest so far, was registered after 74,198 tests conducted during the 24-hour period.

The cumulative caseload of the national capital reached 14,33,934 while the death toll mounted to 24,965 deaths.

The fatality rate in the national capital currently stands at 1.74 per cent.

