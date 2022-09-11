'Delhi needs more educated LG': AAP on CBI probe in alleged DTC scam

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday gave his nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses procurement scam.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday gave his nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses procurement scam, according to news agency ANI.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a dig at Delhi over the CBI probe into this case, saying that "the national capital needs more educated LG".
"LG is facing many serious allegations of corruption. To divert attention, he is making such inquiries. All inquiries so far have yielded no results. After making frivolous complaints against three ministers (CM, Dy CM, and Health Min), he has now made a complaint against the fourth minister. He should first respond to the allegations of corruption against him," the AAP said in an official statement.
Saxena has approved the proposal to forward a complaint to the federal agency about the alleged irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The complaint was registered by the Chief Secretary of Delhi Transport Corporation on June 9.
The complaint stated that the appointment of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot as the Chairman of the Committee for tendering and procurement of buses by DTC was made in a "pre-mediated manner".
"Irregularities in the bid of July 2019 for procurement of 1000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and a bid of March 2020 for purchase and annual maintenance contract of low floor BS-VI buses," it further read, as quoted by ANI.
On June 11, the complaint was then forwarded to the Chief Secretary for eliciting comments from the concerned departments of the Government of N.C.T of Delhi (GNCTD) and recommending the way forward.
After a detailed examination of the documents by DTC, various irregularities were found in the tendering and procurement of buses.
Another irregularity that was found was that M/s TATA Motors Ltd made a bid for 600 buses only. At the same time, JBM made a bid for 1000 buses (400 BS-IV and 600 BS-VI) at a rate higher than Tata Motors. In effect, JBM became the single bidder and therefore, the tender should have been rejected and a fresh tender should have been called by the Tender Committee.
On the basis of these findings, Chief Secretary recommended referring the matter to CBI, which was approved by the LG.
