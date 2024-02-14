A 24-year-old man, who claims to be a NEET aspirant was arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in central Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A resident of Burari, Ashutosh Tripathi, continued to roam inside the hospital while wearing a stethoscope and doctor's apron. However, hospital authorities were alarmed after he was caught in the emergency department of the hospital on Tuesday wearing a stethoscope and carrying a doctor's coat in his bag, said police on Wednesday.

After getting the information about the man, police reached on the spot and held the imposter. Now, an FIR under section 170 (impersonating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the North Avenue police station based on a complaint filed by senior resident (department of surgery) Rahul Dhamija. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On being caught by the Hospital authorities, Tripathi also said that he was called by a friend to meet him in the hospital. However, no one appeared at the hospital with him. His other claims made during the police interrogation are also yet to be verified by the police.

He also told the police that he was called by a friend to meet him in the hospital but his claims are yet to be verified, the officer said.

The police suspect that the person entered the hospital with the intention of theft as all his claims about his profession, the work he does and the person accompanying him were found to be false. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He would love to wear the doctor's apron and stethoscope. But he failed to reveal the source of these articles," the officer said, adding it appears that entered the hospital with the intention of theft.

On being questioned by the hospital authorities, Tripathi first claimed himself to be a doctor, however, his statement changed as he later called himself a medical student. At last, he said that he is preparing for the medical entrance examination NEET and wrote the exam last year but could not succeed.

