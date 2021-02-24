Delhi: Negative covid report to be mandatory for arrivals from these 5 states

With a rise in Covid-19 cases in five states, Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from Friday.

Travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will need a negative coronavirus test report to enter #Delhi from 26th February till 15th March — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

People travelling from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will need a negative RT-PCR test to enter the national capital effective from 25 February.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, several states have made it mandatory for visitors to produce Covid-19 test if they are coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Some states have made RT-PCR tests mandatory for visitors, especially those who are travelling by air.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent, authorities said.

With this, the toll from the coronavirus infection has grown to 10,903.





