Home >News >India >Delhi: Negative covid report to be mandatory for arrivals from these 5 states
Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states. (PTI)
Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states. (PTI)

Delhi: Negative covid report to be mandatory for arrivals from these 5 states

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 09:38 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from Friday

With a rise in Covid-19 cases in five states, Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from Friday.

People travelling from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will need a negative RT-PCR test to enter the national capital effective from 25 February.

Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, several states have made it mandatory for visitors to produce Covid-19 test if they are coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Some states have made RT-PCR tests mandatory for visitors, especially those who are travelling by air.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent, authorities said.

With this, the toll from the coronavirus infection has grown to 10,903.


