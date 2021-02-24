Delhi: Negative covid report to be mandatory for arrivals from these 5 states

Delhi: Negative covid report to be mandatory for arrivals from these 5 states1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from Friday
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from Friday
With a rise in Covid-19 cases in five states, Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from Friday.
With a rise in Covid-19 cases in five states, Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from Friday.
People travelling from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will need a negative RT-PCR test to enter the national capital effective from 25 February.
Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, several states have made it mandatory for visitors to produce Covid-19 test if they are coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Some states have made RT-PCR tests mandatory for visitors, especially those who are travelling by air.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent, authorities said.
With this, the toll from the coronavirus infection has grown to 10,903.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.