Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Delhi: Negative covid report to be mandatory for arrivals from these 5 states
Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states.

Delhi: Negative covid report to be mandatory for arrivals from these 5 states

1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from Friday

With a rise in Covid-19 cases in five states, Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from Friday.

With a rise in Covid-19 cases in five states, Delhi will make it mandatory for those arriving from these states to carry a negative coronavirus test report from Friday.

Mumbai records 646 new Covid-19 cases; 815 buildings sealed to curb spread

1 min read . 09:25 AM IST

Top Amazon India executive questioned by UP police over 'Tandav' video series

1 min read . 09:19 AM IST

Maharashtra sees jump in Covid cases: Lockdowns, night curfew in Aurangabad to curb virus spread - Key developments

2 min read . 09:20 AM IST

Fauci says some Covid-19 guidelines to be relaxed soon in US

1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Mumbai records 646 new Covid-19 cases; 815 buildings sealed to curb spread

1 min read . 09:25 AM IST

Top Amazon India executive questioned by UP police over 'Tandav' video series

1 min read . 09:19 AM IST

Maharashtra sees jump in Covid cases: Lockdowns, night curfew in Aurangabad to curb virus spread - Key developments

2 min read . 09:20 AM IST

Fauci says some Covid-19 guidelines to be relaxed soon in US

1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
People travelling from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will need a negative RT-PCR test to enter the national capital effective from 25 February.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, several states have made it mandatory for visitors to produce Covid-19 test if they are coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Some states have made RT-PCR tests mandatory for visitors, especially those who are travelling by air.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 145 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.25 per cent, authorities said.

With this, the toll from the coronavirus infection has grown to 10,903.

