Despite a significant decline in fresh Covid-19 cases in the past few days, Delhi recorded a slight increase in daily new cases as 484 new COVID19 infections were recorded in the capital. The active cases in Delhi stand at 2,086, while the case positivity rate also rose to 0.95 per cent from 0.83 per cent on Saturday, the mega city's health department data shows.

Delhi had recorded 440 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday. These Covid cases were less than Friday when the national capital recorded 460 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and two deaths.

Delhi reports 484 new COVID19 infections and 3 deaths; Active cases stand at 2,086 pic.twitter.com/BrleqRbEkH — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Though Covid cases are yet to reach their lowest levels, Delhi has removed all Covid-related restrictions in the capital considering a consistent decline in new Covid cases and deaths due to the virus. Delhi Metro, all restaurants, bars and shops will not function as per their normal hours. The decision regarding the lifting of Covid curbs was taken during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday.

Less fine for not wearing masks:

As per the Delhi government, fines for not wearing a face mask have been reduced to ₹500 from ₹2,000 earlier. However, the government has advised people to be more responsible and wear masks whenever they go outside. Also, people travelling in private cars will no longer be required to wear masks in private cars from tomorrow.

Schools in offline mode:

As per the DDMA, schools will function only in offline mode from 1 April. All schools in the national capital will do away with hybrid mode. This is a big respite for school students who are desperate to attend physical classes after many months.

