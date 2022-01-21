The National Capital of Delhi saw a major decline in Covid cases, with 10,756 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health department said. As many as 17,494 recoveries and 38 Covid-related deaths were reported in Delhi. With this, the active Covid case tally stands at 61,954, while the cumulative positivity declined to 18.04 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi had reported 12,306 Covid cases and 43 fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 21.48 per cent. The active Covid cases stood at 13,785 on Wednesday, while 35 people died due to virus. On Wednesday, the city had logged 35 deaths and 13,785 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 23.86 per cent.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday released new Covid guidelines for the national capital and clarified that night and week-end curfew will also remain in force till further orders.

In its order, the authority said the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday and weekend curfew from 10 pm of Friday till 5 am of subsequent Monday, on movement of individuals in Delhi will remain in force till further order.

The DDMA said that the Covid situation in the city has again been reviewed and observed that as the number of cases and positivity rates are witnessing a decline, some restrictions may be revised in areas outside the containment zones.

