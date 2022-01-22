Delhi: The National Capital today reported a rise in Covid cases at 11,486, the state health department said in a statement. Total 14,802 recoveries and 45 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The Covid positivity rate dipped to 16.36 per cent today. Delhi's active Covid case tally stands at 58,593.

As per the Delhi Health Department, 44,415 patients are under home isolation, while Covid positive patients in CCC are 253 and those in CHC are 16. Total Covid positive patients admitted in hospitals stand at 2,423.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded 10,756 new COVID-19 cases and 38 Covid-related deaths. The cumulative positivity rate was 18.04 per cent on Friday. On Wednesday, the mega city had logged 35 deaths and 13,785 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 23.86 per cent.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday released new Covid guidelines for the national capital and clarified that night and week-end curfew will also remain in force till further orders.

In its order, the authority said the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday and weekend curfew from 10 pm of Friday till 5 am of subsequent Monday, on movement of individuals in Delhi, will remain in force till further order.

The DDMA said that the Covid situation in the city has again been reviewed and observed that as the number of cases and positivity rates are witnessing a decline, some restrictions may be revised in areas outside the containment zones.

