Amid a significant decline in fresh Covid-19 cases , Delhi recorded 440 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday, while the case positivity rate stood at 0.83 per cent, the city's health department data shows. Today's Covid cases are less than Friday when the national capital recorded 460 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and two deaths.

With today's Covid tally, Delhi's total caseload rose to 18,59,054 while the total number of deaths stands at 26,119, the health department bulletin stated. In Delhi, the number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 53,173.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Wearing masks in private cars not mandatory

Further relaxing guidelines for people, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today said people travelling together in private vehicles, not wearing a mask, will not be penalised from 28 February, Monday.

The latest directions come after the DDMA's February-5 order had relaxed norms to those travelling alone in private vehicles, saying they would not need to mandatorily wear masks.

Amid a decline in Covid cases, the DDMA had on Friday decided to withdraw all curbs, including night curfew, from 28 February, and reduced the fine for not wearing masks from ₹2,000 to ₹500 and ordered to resume physical classes in Delhi schools from 1 April.

