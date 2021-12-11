The 35-year-old Zimbabwe returnee, who tested positive for the new strain Omicron on Saturday, is asymptomatic and is only complaining of weakness, news agency ANI reported quoting sources in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

The LNJP Hospital has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19.

The number of Omicron positive cases in the national capital rose to two after the man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa tested positive today.

In the results of the genome sequencing report of ten samples that arrived this morning, a 35-year-old man was found to be Omicron positive.

On Sunday, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in the city from Tanzania, became the first patient of Omicron in Delhi.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2.

He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.

Hospital sources told ANI, "A total of 46 Omicron suspected patients have been admitted in LNJP so far. Out of these, 8 patients have been discharged and a total of 38 patients are still admitted here. Out of the 38 people admitted, 25 are Covid positive patients and two are Omicron positive."

Reports further revealed that genome sequencing reports of 27 out of 38 passengers have been received, of which two tested positive while 25 tested negative.

"The Zimbabwe returnee who tested Omicron positive today has taken both doses of the vaccine and has no symptoms of the virus and only complains of weakness," sources said.

According to details shared by sources, one of the suspected Omicron patients include a woman who came in close contact of the Omicron-positive patient in Rajasthan and then returned to Delhi, breaking her quarantine period. She was admitted to LNJP on Friday.

States including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat have reported cases of the new coronavirus variant with the total number of Omicron cases in the country going up to 33.

On November 26, the WHO named the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'.

