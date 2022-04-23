The school staff will be deployed to make sure no student or staff with COVID symptoms enter the school premises

Thermal screening too has been made compulsory at the main gate.

Hand sanitization has also been made mandatory at school entrances, classrooms, labs and public places.

The SOP also suggests that parents should not send their children to school if any family member shows COVID symptoms

Teachers should seek information about the family members of students and whether they have COVID symptoms while taking takes attendance.

The school administration has been asked to ensure the vaccination of the eligible students and staff members.

The SoP also states that all school heads should ensure the facility of quarantine rooms in their institutions.

Earlier this week, the DDMA during a meeting decided to keep schools open but devise special SOPs owing to the rising number of cases. It has made wearing masks mandatory and also brought back the penalty for not wearing masks.