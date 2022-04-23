Delhi: New SOPs released for schools as Covid cases rise again. Check full list here1 min read . 06:49 AM IST
- Teachers should seek information about the family members of students and whether they have COVID symptoms while taking takes attendance.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With Covid cases rising again and several students contracting the infection, Delhi government has issued revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools which regularly require teachers to ask the students about COVID-19 related symptoms daily
With Covid cases rising again and several students contracting the infection, Delhi government has issued revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools which regularly require teachers to ask the students about COVID-19 related symptoms daily
What revised SOPs for schools mandate:
What revised SOPs for schools mandate:
Earlier this week, the DDMA during a meeting decided to keep schools open but devise special SOPs owing to the rising number of cases. It has made wearing masks mandatory and also brought back the penalty for not wearing masks.
Earlier this week, the DDMA during a meeting decided to keep schools open but devise special SOPs owing to the rising number of cases. It has made wearing masks mandatory and also brought back the penalty for not wearing masks.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,042 fresh COVID-19 cases, 757 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,042 fresh COVID-19 cases, 757 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.