Home / News / India /  Delhi: New SOPs released for schools as Covid cases rise again. Check full list here

Delhi: New SOPs released for schools as Covid cases rise again. Check full list here

Earlier this week, the DDMA during a meeting decided to keep schools open but devise special SOPs owing to the rising number of Covid cases
1 min read . 06:49 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

With Covid cases rising again and several students contracting the infection, Delhi government has issued revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools which regularly require teachers to ask the students about COVID-19 related symptoms daily

What revised SOPs for schools mandate:

  • The school staff will be deployed to make sure no student or staff with COVID symptoms enter the school premises
  • Thermal screening too has been made compulsory at the main gate.
  • Hand sanitization has also been made mandatory at school entrances, classrooms, labs and public places.
  • The SOP also suggests that parents should not send their children to school if any family member shows COVID symptoms
  • The school administration has been asked to ensure the vaccination of the eligible students and staff members.
  • The SoP also states that all school heads should ensure the facility of quarantine rooms in their institutions.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,042 fresh COVID-19 cases, 757 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

