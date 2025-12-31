Headed for New Year's Eve party? Know Delhi traffic advisory around Connaught Place, India Gate, Paharganj, Saket malls

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the New Year celebrations, warning motorists to be aware of traffic curbs in affected areas. Urging commuters to use public transportation and avoid certain locations, officials instructed motorists to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas.
Delhi Traffic Police warned of “strict action against violations such as drunken driving (U/S 185 MVA), speeding (u/s 112/183 MVA), stunt biking, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, and other dangerous driving offences (U/S 184 MVA)”.
In view of the anticipated rush in Connaught Place, Delhi Traffic Police will enforce traffic restrictions at 7:00 PM today. The traffic check will be in place till the conclusion of New Year's Eve celebrations.
Vehicular movement along the following routes will be restricted:
• R/A Bengali Market
• North Foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover
• Minto Road – DDU Marg Crossing
• Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk
• R.K. Ashram Marg – Chitragupta Marg Crossing
• R/A Gole Market
• R/A G.P.O., New Delhi
• Patel Chowk
• Kasturba Gandhi Road – Ferozeshah Road Crossing
• Jai Singh Road – Bangla Sahib Lane
• R/A Windsor Place
In anticipation of heavy pedestrian movement around India Gate, vehicles will be diverted from the following points:
Warning against disruption of traffic movement around Press Enclave, Saket and Push Vihar roads, Delhi Traffic police in its advisory said, “In view of New Year celebrations on 31.12,2025 and 01.01.2026 at Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Mall, traffic diversions will be implemented in the adjoining areas of Saket.” The traffic restrictions around Sheikh Sarai and Hauz Rani will be enforced at 12 noon, while the diversions take effect at 2:00 PM today on both days.
“All median cuts from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani shall remain closed,” Delhi Traffic Police said.
Announcing traffic restrictions around the Paharganj area in view of the heavy rush of devotees at Shri Mata Jhandewalan Mandir on the occasion of the New Year, Delhi traffic police urged commuters “to avoid Rani Jhansi Road during peak hours, use alternate routes and follow traffic signage and directions of traffic personnel.” The traffic curbs will remain in place until 1 January.
Meanwhile, security arrangements across the national capital have been beefed up to prevent untoward incidents and manage crowds. Delhi Police has deployed nearly 3,000 personnel and added more than 50 checkpoints across the city to curb traffic violations.
“As every year, Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for this New Year. We have deployed static and mobile patrol teams at various locations,” ANI quoted Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jain as saying.
Elaborating on extensive deployments across Delhi, he said that around 60 party zones have been identified, including popular markets, malls and nightlife hubs. The police will conduct checks for drunk driving using breath analysers.
