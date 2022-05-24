NEW DELHI : Vinai Kumar Saxena, the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor will take oath on 26 May at the Raj Niwas in Delhi. Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saxena.

The oath-taking ceremony of Saxena will take place at 11 AM on 26 May, officials said.

Officials confirmed the news a day after his appointment was announced following previous Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's resignation citing ‘personal reasons’.

Saxena held the post of chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). He was appointed as KVIC chairperson in 2015.

The new LG will also administer oath to Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as the new chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

"This is a unique coincidence taking place for the first time in Delhi," said constitution expert S K Sharma.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended on May 17 the name of Justice Sharma as the new chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

Saxena had started his career as an assistant officer in Rajasthan with JK Group and was elevated as general manager in 1995 to look after a proposed port project in Gujarat.