Delhi: Newly inducted cluster buses to have pink seats, CCTV and panic buttons

Pink seats for women, CCTV cameras and panic buttons with hooters are some of the features in the 50 new electric cluster buses flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday
Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, flagged off 50 new cluster buses on Tuesday. These new buses boast of more women friendly infrastructure as some of the features include pink seats for women, CCTV cameras, and panic buttons with hooters.
The buses are Bharat Stage VI emission standard compliant and are being flagged off from the Rajghat depot. They also have an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), CCTV cameras, and panic buttons with a hooter for the safety of female passengers.
Officials informed that the low-floor buses have pink seats for women, and the Central Command and Control Centre (CCC) will receive a live feed from the vehicles.
The buses are equipped with GPS and have Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System along with Fire Detection and Suppression system.
To increase rural connectivity, these buses will run out of a recently built bus depot in Bawana's Sector-5. As on date, cluster buses operate on 360 routes. These buses will operate on six additional routes.
The new routes include Bawana JJ Colony to New Delhi Railway Station Gate No-2, Narela Terminal to D Block MangolPuri Terminal, Qutab Garg to Azadpur, Manglapuri to Mehrauli, Rithala to IGI Airport Terminal 2.
As of today, Delhi's city bus transportation fleet consists of 7,320 buses (combined CNG and electric).
This includes 3,310 buses operated by Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit Systems (DIMTS) and 4,010 buses operated by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The DTC operates 250 low-floor Electric buses under its fleet.
