As many as six babies have been killed and several others injured after a massive fire that broke out at a children's hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area on Saturday night, said officials as quoted by newswire ANI.

The official stated that at least 12 newborn babies were rescued from the fire, of which six died, one is on ventilator, and the remaining five kids have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

At 11:32 p.m., the fire services received a call regarding the incident. Nine fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot.

“A fire call from Baby Care Centre, near ITI, Block B of Vivek Vihar area was received. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched," said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg as quoted by newswire PTI.

The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes on a day at least 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a crowded game zone and the building collapsed. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has ordered an SIT probe into the incident.

“It is very important to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. Any kind of negligence will not be entertained in this event," Patel said.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said that the gaming zone is owned by a person called Yuvraj Singh Solanki. He was taken to police station for questioning.

"Fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. Investigations will be carried out." reported ANI quoting Bhargava.

“We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. The further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operations here," Bhargava added.

MoS state Harsh Sanghvi said that the administrator and the manager have been arrested.

(With inputs from agencies)

