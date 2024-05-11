Delhi news: 2 dead, 6 injured, trees uprooted and power disrupted due to dreadful storm
Delhi and surrounding areas faced casualties and property damage from a severe dust storm. The India Meteorological Department reported high winds in Delhi leading to flight diversions.
A brutal dust storm hit the national capital Delhi on Friday night, killing two people and causing severe injuries to six individuals. Delhi's adjacent areas like Noida and Ghaziabad also experienced intense wind leading to traffic and flight disruptions.