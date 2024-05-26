Delhi news: 3 killed after fire breaks out in Shahdara, 2nd incident in a day

Three people died and three were injured in a fire at a building in Delhi's Krishna Nagar. Seven people were rescued by the DFS unit.

As many as three people died, and three were injured after a fire broke out at a building in Delhi's Krishna Nagar at around 2 am on Sunday, May 26. Seven people were rescued safely by the DFS unit.

All three injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to a report published by newswire ANI.

This is the second fire accident in Delhi since Saturday night. Yesterday, a massive fire broke out at a children's hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area that claimed seven newborn babies's lives and injured five other kids.

The official stated that at least 12 newborn babies were rescued from the fire, of which seven died, and the remaining five kids have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

At 11:32 p.m., the fire services received a call regarding the incident. Nine fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

"A fire call from Baby Care Centre, near ITI, Block B of Vivek Vihar area was received. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched," said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg.

Rajkot fire accident At least 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a crowded game zone and the building collapsed. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has ordered an SIT probe into the incident.

“It is very important to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. Any kind of negligence will not be entertained in this event," Patel said.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said that the gaming zone is owned by a person called Yuvraj Singh Solanki. He was taken to police station for questioning.

"Fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. Investigations will be carried out." reported ANI quoting Bhargava.

“We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. The further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operations here," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

