Next Story
Delhi News: 45-year-old man playing Rama dies of heart attack during Ramleela performance
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi News: 45-year-old man playing Rama dies of heart attack during Ramleela performance

Livemint

  • A 45-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack on stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramleela in Vishwakarma Nagar of Delhi's Shahdara

Mint Image

Delhi News: A 45-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack on stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramleela in Vishwakarma Nagar of Delhi's Shahdara, police on Sunday said.

He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, they said.

The deceased Sushil Kaushik was a property dealer by profession, said a senior police officer.

A video also went viral on social media platforms, showing that Kaushik went back stage after he was not feeling well.

