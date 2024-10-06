Delhi News: A 45-year-old man died after he suffered a heart attack on stage while performing the role of Lord Rama at a Ramleela in Vishwakarma Nagar of Delhi's Shahdara, police on Sunday said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, they said.

The deceased Sushil Kaushik was a property dealer by profession, said a senior police officer.