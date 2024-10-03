Delhi news: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to move out of CM house tomorrow

Delhi news: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to move out of CM house tomorrow

Livemint
Published3 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal will vacate Delhi CM hous residence on Friday, reported PTI.
Arvind Kejriwal will vacate Delhi CM hous residence on Friday, reported PTI.(PTI)

Delhi news: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to move out of CM house on Friday, 4 October. A house has been finalised in New Delhi area for the AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal where he will move along with his family in the next one to two days, vacating the official residence of Delhi chief minister at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, the AAP said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal is likely to move in with his family in one of the two official bungalows allotted to the AAP Rajya Sabha MPs on Feroz Shah Road near Mandi House, sources in the party claimed.

The two bungalows are just a few metres away to the AAP headquarters at Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, they said.

Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi chief minister earlier this month, said that he would vacate the official Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri period. The auspicious Hindu festival commences from Thursday.

"Kejriwal will leave the official CM residence in next 1-2 days, as a house has been finalised for him and his family," the party said in a statement without disclosing location of the new accommodation.

Kejriwal will live with his family in the New Delhi constituency represented by him in the Delhi Assembly, the party said.

Earlier, the AAP also demanded the Central government to provide an official residence to Kejriwal as the chief of a national party.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi news: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to move out of CM house tomorrow

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,707.25
    11:45 AM | 3 OCT 2024
    -18.9 (-1.09%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,871.15
    11:45 AM | 3 OCT 2024
    -58.65 (-2%)

    Tata Steel share price

    168.00
    11:45 AM | 3 OCT 2024
    1 (0.6%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.95
    11:45 AM | 3 OCT 2024
    -34.4 (-3.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    831.70
    11:41 AM | 3 OCT 2024
    56.5 (7.29%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,107.90
    11:40 AM | 3 OCT 2024
    262.8 (5.42%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,734.70
    11:41 AM | 3 OCT 2024
    134.65 (5.18%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    362.05
    11:41 AM | 3 OCT 2024
    17.8 (5.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.