Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin murdered over parking dispute in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, 2 arrested

Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin was allegedly murdered over a parking dispute in Nizamuddin area of Delhi. Police said that the incident took place at around 11 pm on Thursday in Jangpura Bhogal Lane of Nizamuddin. Two accused were arrested in connection of the murder.

Police told India Today that a dispute took place between Huma's cousin Asif Qureshi and two men over the parking of a two-wheeler in front of the main gate of his house.

Following the argument, the accused attacked Asif with sharp weapons.

Asif was taken to the nearest hospital in a critical condition, where the doctors declared him dead, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, Asif's wife, Sainaz Qureshi, told police that previously also, the accused had picked a fight with him over the same parking issue.

On Thursday, she said, when Asif returned from work, he saw the neighbour's two-wheeler parked in front of the house's main entrance, following which he asked them to remove it from there.

However, instead of removing the vehicle from the spot, the neighbours started abusing Asif and then attacked him with sharp weapons, she alleged.

Police said they registered a case and arrested both accused following a manhunt.

Further investigation is underway.