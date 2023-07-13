Delhi has been facing flood-like situation as Yamuna, that breached its danger mark on Monday, is overflowing owing to the incessant rainfall that battered the national capital last week. Amid the flood-like situation that has plagued Delhi, chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to warn that water crisis is likely occur in certain places of the national capital.

The water level of the Yamuna river touched 208.57m on Thursday and as per the Central Water Commission (CWC) it is likely to reach 208.75m. However, a much relief, the water level of Yamuna has not risen in the past one hour on Thursday. “No changes recorded in the water level of river Yamuna in the past one hour. The water level at 1 pm was recorded as 208.62 metres, it was found to be the same even at 2 pm.", reported news agency ANI. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday informed that Yamuna, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants will be closed amid the rising water levels of the Yamuna river. CM Kejriwal took to microblogging site Twitter to say, “Due to rising water level in Yamuna, Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants have to be closed. Due to this there will be water problem in some areas of Delhi. As soon as the Yamuna water recedes, we will try to start them as soon as possible."

CM Kejriwal said at the plant, “For the first time in Delhi, Yamuna has touched this level. Three Water Treatment Plants have been shut down due to this as the water has entered pumps and machines. After the water reduces, machines will be dried and then the water will be restarted. 25 per cent of the water supply in Delhi will go down due to this. The tube wells are closed too. There can be water scarcity for a day or two. I hope that the supply resumes by tomorrow evening", as reported by Hindustan Times.

The Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday advised people to work from home considering the flood-like situation in Delhi. The CM urged people to not leave their houses if not essential. He said, “Resort to Work From Home. We have closed the schools in affected areas. We are also trying to provide all facilities at the relief camps… As per the CWC prediction, the peak (of river Yamuna's water level) will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down."

The CM also announced closure of schools in areas inundated with floodwater. "All government and private schools are being closed in areas of Delhi where water is filling up," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The national capital recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna's water level over the past three days. The water level shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations, and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic.

Several key areas in Delhi, including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office, Red Fort, ITO, Kashmiri Gate, Central Secretariat, Civil Lines, were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.