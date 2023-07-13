CM Kejriwal said at the plant, “For the first time in Delhi, Yamuna has touched this level. Three Water Treatment Plants have been shut down due to this as the water has entered pumps and machines. After the water reduces, machines will be dried and then the water will be restarted. 25 per cent of the water supply in Delhi will go down due to this. The tube wells are closed too. There can be water scarcity for a day or two. I hope that the supply resumes by tomorrow evening", as reported by Hindustan Times.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}