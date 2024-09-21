The family was heading home to Sangam Vihar from New Delhi Railway Station when a BMW car jumped the red light and collided with their auto.

A man succumbed in a Delhi hospital to injuries sustained after the autorickshaw he was travelling in with his family was hit by a speeding luxury car in the national capital earlier this weel, police said on Saturday.

The deceased Sachchidanand Kumar along with his son Neeraj Kumar and family were injured after their autorickshaw was hit at Tilak Marg on September 12 as per the police FIR registered by Duty Officer Sub Inspector Banwari Lal.

Neeraj Kumar, who was travelling with his father, wife, and two sons in an auto rickshaw, said that his family members are currently receiving treatment.

According to Neeraj, they were heading home to Sangam Vihar from New Delhi Railway Station in when a BMW car jumped the red light and collided with their auto.

The impact was so severe that the auto overturned three times, resulting in injuries to all passengers. Neeraj's father and son Yashraj were seriously hurt, while Neeraj and his wife suffered injuries to their legs, back, and neck.

The driver of a passing vehicle rushed to their aid and quickly transported Neeraj's father and Yashraj to L.L.J.P. Hospital. Neeraj stated. "The auto driver called the PCR, and after about 20 minutes, police arrived and took my wife, my son, and me to Lady Harding Hospital."

Due to the severity of his father's injuries, Neeraj decided to take him to L.N.J.P. Hospital without receiving treatment.

The BMW driver took advantage of the situation and fled the scene. Neeraj explained, "We couldn't chase him because our priority was getting treatment for the injuries."

After three days of medical care, Neeraj's father was moved to the ICU, with doctors indicating that his condition was critical. However, sources said he later succumbed to his injuries.

Neeraj added, "I am financially very weak and unable to care for my family and father at this time. I will recognize the car driver if he comes in front of me. Hence, I sincerely request you to kindly take appropriate action against the said car driver and car owner."

On September 19, the police lodged an FIR in the case under relevant sections for road traffic accidents after the death of Sachchidanand Kumar.

