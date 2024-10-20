Blast outside CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini, search underway

Authorities are investigating a blast outside the CRPF school in Rohini, reported at 7:50 AM. Fire brigades responded, but no fire or major damage was found.

A blast has been reported outside the CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini district on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, the fire department was alerted at approximately 7:50 am, prompting the immediate dispatch of two fire brigades. However, so far, no fire or damage to the wall has been detected.

Authorities are currently conducting a search of the area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, no fire or damage to the wall has been found.

“SHO/PV and staff reached the spot where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glasses of a nearby shop and a car parked near the shop were damaged. No one was injured. The crime team, FSL team and bomb disposal squad were called on the spot. The crime spot has been cordoned off. Fire brigade team is on the spot. The matter of the cause of the blast is being looked into," said Delhi police.

Fire department teams continue to search the area for further details about the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)