The attackers came on a motorcycle and opened fire at a Delhi-based businessman, Sunil Jain. Delhi police received the information about the attack on a PCR call, after which officials reached the spot and found Sunil Jain injured due to gunshots, according to ANI.

Two people on a motorcycle shot the Delhi businessman A PCR call was made at the Police Station of Farsh Bazar in New Delhi on Saturday morning. As per officials, Sunil Jain (52) was reported to have been shot by two people who came on a motorcycle while he was returning back to his residence after a morning walk.

"A PCR call was made regarding a firing incident was received in PS Farsh Bazar. The Police staff reached the spot and found one Sunil Jain (52) with gunshot injuries. He was returning to his home after a morning walk. He was reported to have been shot by two persons who came on a motorcycle," DCP Shahdara said.

Deceased used to run a business of utensils According to Press Trust of India, the victim was the owner of a utensils business. He was shot dead while he was on his way back to home from Yamuna Sports Complex. Unaware about his fate, Sunil Jain was shot dead by the two attackers on road.

The accused fled after the attack, and an investigation has been launched into the matter, police told PTI.

AAP targets Centre over rising crime cases in Delhi Amid frequent instances of murder, robbery and rape in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party has launched a verbal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government. In a social media post on X, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal recently targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that he “failed to provide security" in Delhi.