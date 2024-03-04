Active Stocks
Delhi news: Ceiling collapses in Vasant Kunj's Ambience Mall, injuries feared | Video


Delhi news: Ceiling collapses in Vasant Kunj's Ambience Mall, injuries feared | Video

Livemint

Delhi news: Ceiling collapses in Vasant Kunj's Ambience Mall, injuries feared | Video

Screengrab of the video in which the debris of roof can be seen in Vasant Kunj's Ambience Mall (X)Premium
Screengrab of the video in which the debris of roof can be seen in Vasant Kunj's Ambience Mall (X)

A day after two people were killed in Greater Noida's Blue Blue Sapphire Mall after a roof collapse, several are feared to be injured in Delhi's Ambience Mall after the ceiling of the mall collapsed on Monday. As per the reports, the debris of the ceiling fell on the escalator. A video of the roof collapse is doing rounds on the internet with people questioning the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Published: 04 Mar 2024, 06:48 PM IST
