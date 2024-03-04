A day after two people were killed in Greater Noida's Blue Blue Sapphire Mall after a roof collapse, several are feared to be injured in Delhi's Ambience Mall after the ceiling of the mall collapsed on Monday. As per the reports, the debris of the ceiling fell on the escalator. A video of the roof collapse is doing rounds on the internet with people questioning the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

