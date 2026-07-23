Delhi news: Connaught Place shops advised to remain closed after 6:30 pm today amid CJP protest; Arvind Kejriwal reacts

Commercial establishments in Connaught Place, including shops, offices and restaurants, will shut by 6.30 pm on Thursday after the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued an advisory in view of the prevailing situation in and around the area amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

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Former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed Narendra Modi government, asking whether it will “brutally attack its own children once again” at the protest site.

What the advisory said In a circular released on Thursday, the NDTA stated the decision followed telephonic instructions from the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), who advised that all businesses operating in Connaught Place close for the day by 6.30 pm.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted the closure of shops in Connaught Place by 6:30 pm? ⌵ The closure was prompted by an advisory from the New Delhi Traders Association due to a critical situation surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. 2 Why are shops and establishments in Connaught Place advised to close early? ⌵ Shops and establishments are advised to close early to prevent any potential untoward incidents, property damage, or injuries amid ongoing protests in the area. 3 How did Arvind Kejriwal respond to the situation during the CJP protest? ⌵ Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Modi government at the protest, questioning if it would resort to violently attacking its own citizens again, amid heavy security and reports of injuries. 4 What measures have been taken by the Delhi Police in relation to the protests? ⌵ The Delhi Police have registered multiple FIRs in connection with the protests, citing incidents of violence and stone-pelting that resulted in injuries to police personnel. 5 Should business owners in Connaught Place comply with the NDTA advisory? ⌵ Yes, business owners are urged to comply with the NDTA advisory to help ensure safety and avoid any potential losses or violent incidents during the protest.

The advisory requested all shop owners, office establishments and restaurants in the area to extend full cooperation and strictly adhere to the directions issued.

It stated that the step had been taken in view of the "critical situation" in and around Connaught Place, and urged owners and occupiers of commercial establishments to comply with the instructions to help avoid any untoward incident, property damage or injuries.

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“As advised by the Chairman NDMC and Vice Chairman NDMC, telephonically, looking at the critical situation around CP, it has been strictly advised that all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place, New Delhi, shall close for the day by 6:30 pm, today that is 23.07.2026,” the advisory said.

It added, “All establishment owners/occupiers are requested to cooperate and ensure strict compliance with the above directions to avoid any unpleasant situation and save yourself from any loss of property and inquiry.”

Arvind Kejriwal reacts “Orders to close all shops in Connaught Place by 6:30 PM this evening. Intense security. Piles of ambulances. Will the Modi government once again brutally attack its own children at Jantar Mantar today?” Kejriwal said on X.

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Policemen injured Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the alleged violence and stone-pelting in the Connaught Place area, in which Assistant Commissioner of Police (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash and ACP Connaught Place Vivek Bhagat were injured, according to ANI. The case follows reports of stone-pelting near Jantar Mantar, where the CJP-led protest over the national paper leak issue has been continuing amid heavy security deployment.

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Inspector Nand Kishore and several other police personnel also suffered injuries during the stone-pelting, according to police.

According to a statement issued by RML Hospital, ACP Vivek Bhagat sustained multiple bruises on both his upper and lower limbs, as well as his shoulder, besides swelling in the parieto-occipital region at the back of his head.

Speaking on Wednesday, ACP Jai Prakash, who suffered a forehead injury while on duty near Jantar Mantar, said he was struck by a stone when police tried to prevent protesters from marching towards Parliament.

The Delhi Police have so far filed 10 FIRs in connection with the CJP-led protests in the national capital. Police officials said the cases were lodged across different police station jurisdictions in the New Delhi district following multiple incidents and law-and-order issues reported during the demonstrations.

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‘People are being sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the protest’: Abhijeet Dipke Responding to allegations of stone-pelting, CJP representative Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday claimed that outsiders were being brought in to disrupt the ongoing students' protest. He alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were behind the stone-pelting and were trying to malign the image of the protesters.

Addressing reporters, Dipke said the agitation had continued peacefully for nearly a month without any such incidents, but alleged that the situation changed after the movement began gathering widespread support.

"People are being sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the protest. We have been sitting here for a month. No such incident has happened in a month. But now, as this protest has grown, goons are being sent from outside by the BJP to deliberately incite people," he mentioned.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X