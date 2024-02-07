DDA to offer 15-25% discount on flats on key locations; know details
The DDA approved another round of e-auction for left-out flats in Dwarka and offered a 15% discount for flats in Narela. Non-governmental legal entities can now purchase DDA flats in bulk for use as residential staff quarters and hostels.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering a 15 per cent discount on flats in the Narela sub-city and extending previous Housing schemes on flats in Dwarka.
