DDA to offer 15-25% discount on flats on key locations; know details

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering a 15 per cent discount on flats in the Narela sub-city and extending previous Housing schemes on flats in Dwarka.

Another round of the e-auction mode of the Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023 for the left-out flats on offer in Dwarka will also be launched soon, said DDA in an official statement. Moreover, a 15% discount will be offered to the general public for flats located in Narela.

DDA discounts on flats in Dwarka and Narela

“The authority approved that for the left-out flats of Sector 19B and Sector 14, Dwarka, another round of e-auction is carried out quickly. About MIG flats at Loknayakpuram, it was decided to offer them through FCFS mode," said DDA in its statement after a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday.

According to the statement, the left-out flats in Dwarka in Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023 will be out for sale in another e-auction. The Diwali scheme was active from November 30, 2023, to December 29, 2023.

During the period, a total of 2,093 flats were available for sale. Out of them, 3,078 earnest money deposits (EMD) were received against 812 flats and 744 flats were booked, according to the statement. Another round of e-auction will be held for the left-out flats.

In addition to this, a 15 per cent discount will be given to the general public and a 25 per cent discount will be given to the central, state, and gov autonomous bodies employees for more than 440 flats at Sector A1-A4, Narela, in the ongoing first come first serve (FCFS) scheme.

People can get a discount of up to 15 per cent on 246 LIG flats of Ramgarh Colony on the prices offered in the previous Special Housing Scheme 2021.

Purchase of built-up properties in bulk

In the statement released after the meeting chaired by the LG, the DDA also said that it allowed the participation of non-governmental legal entities to purchase built-up properties in bulk offered by it.

Now, any private entity with a registered office or campus in Delhi-NCR can purchase residential flats of the DDA in bulk for use as residential staff quarters and hostels, according to the statement as seen by PTI.

Several key decisions related to land use were also taken during the meeting. The local authority approved the change in land use of land measuring 7,205 sqm from ‘recreational’ to ‘transportation’ for the construction of a five-lane toll plaza at Ghazipur to provide relief from traffic at Delhi border points.

