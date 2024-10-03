Doctor Javed Akhtar was shot dead at a private hospital in Delhi by an individual who had sought treatment. Police are investigating the incident as a targeted killing, with suspects reportedly being minors. The AAP criticizes the government for increasing crime.

Delhi news: A Unani practitioner, Javed Akhtar, was killed by two teenage boys at the Neema Hospital in the Jaitpur area of Delhi, reported ANI citing police on Thursday. The murder appears to be a case of targeted killing as it was unprovoked, and the two accused had done recce the previous night, according to a prima facie investigation. The incident has come amid the nationwide demand for healthcare workers' safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hours after the incident, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party held the Centre and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena's administration responsible for rising crimes in the national capital.

The two accused had visited the hospital on Wednesday to seek medical attention for an injury and later requested to meet doctor Javed. When the two were called inside the cabin for treatment, the accused reportedly shot him and fled the scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As per the hospital staff, the duo arrived at Neema Hospital in Jaitpur under the Kalindi Kunj PS area for an injury and later requested to meet doctor Javed. After being given an appointment to meet him inside his cabin, the accused shot him and fled the scene," ANI quoted the police.

The CCTV footage showed the two accused persons fleeing from the spot after the murder, said the police.

"A search is underway for the absconding accused. CCTV footage is being reviewed to track them down. All the facts are being investigated," said the police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAM Aadmi party blames Centre and Delhi LG VK Saxena for rising crimes in the capital Terming Delhi as “crime capital, where gangsters are able to operate with ease," the Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj blamed the central government and LG VK Saxena for rising crime rates in the national capital. The ruling party in Delhi also accused the Centre of failing in their basic work in the national capital.

He posted on X handle, “Delhi has become crime capital--gangsters operating with ease, extortion calls and firings, and daily murders. Central Govt. & @LtGovDelhi have failed in their basic work for Delhi."